image
Thursday, January 10th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Sushmita Sen's heart touching lines of shayari is the perfect way to begin your day with

Bollywood

Sushmita Sen's heart touching lines of shayari is the perfect way to begin your day with

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   January 10 2019, 9.36 am
back
ActorBollywoodCelebrityEntertainmentmiss universeShayariSushmita Sen
nextRanveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy trailer invites a flood of memes on Twitter
ALSO READ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Malaika Arora, Vidya Balan: 7 Bollywood actresses who’re making 40s look sexy and glam

Sushmita Sen has the most adorable birthday wish for her 'jaan'

Sushmita Sen turns photographer, shares pics from SS Rajamouli’s son’s wedding