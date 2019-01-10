Sushmita Sen's heart touching lines of shayari is the perfect way to begin your day with

Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen has time and again proved to be an inspiration through her life choices. The former Miss Universe has been raising her two daughters single-handedly while teaching them how to live their life to the fullest. She is, as many fondly call her, a role-model for every woman out there. Well, when it comes to singing praises for the stunning lady, we can go and on. But here’s something more about the actor, which we’re sure not many are be aware of.

The boss lady loves shayaris, big-time. The actor, on Thursday, took to Instagram to give us a dose of some wonderful verses of shayari. The stunning woman shared a short video in which she can be heard narrating the shayari lines in the background. The video is a beautiful montage of some of her stunning pictures which she matched very beautifully with each line. It starts with a shot of her looking out of the window and then moves on to a sun-kissed picture of her and another of her walking the ramp. In her caption, she mentioned that the lines were sent to her by her friend Aaradhika Chopra and she ‘fell in love’ with them.

What a delightful way to start our day, isn’t it?