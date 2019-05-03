Sussanne Khan calls her relationship with Hrithik Roshan 'sacred'

Darshana Devi May 03 2019, 10.00 am May 03 2019, 10.00 am

Marriages and relationships have been quite delicate in Bollywood. Fans were left heartbroken when Bollywood’s once hit couple announced their separation after 13 years of being married. The ex-flames called it quits in 2013 and got officially divorced in 2014. However, the two seem to maintain a cordial relationship even today. They continue to attend parties and even take holidays together with their kids. In an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Sussanne recently called her relationship with her ex-husband ‘sacred’ and added that it’s their children Hrehaan and Hridhaan who keep her going.

“I have a support system in Hrithik. It’s not a marriage, but we are friends. That zone is so sacred to me, it doesn’t make me feel sad or lonely. My kids are go-getters. They organise things,” she said. She continued that the two kids are like ‘vitamin’ to her and they motivate her to balance her ‘single mom’ duties. “There's this energy I get from these two kids (Hridhaan and Hrehaan). It's like my vitamin, it keeps me going, keeps me motivated and makes me work harder. It's an example for them to see both their parents working so hard. Being a single mom, it's important to be on top of things and show them the balance of work and being at home,” she added.

The duo’s romance blossomed in the late 90s and they tied the knot in the year 2000. Speculations were rife in 2018 that both were in reconciliation mode and might get back together. However, the reports appeared to be false as Sussanne soon responded publically to it urging people to stop speculating. She added that ‘there will never be any reconciliation’. “But we will always be good friends,” she continued and called that her ‘no. 1 priority’.