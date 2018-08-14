Sussanne Khan cheers loud for her 'force field' Sonali Bendre

The spirit with which Sonali Bendre is battling cancer is an inspiration for all of us. We often come across pictures of the actress with her close friends on social media, which prove that she has a strong support system in her close ones. Sussanne, who has been constantly supporting Sonali with all the love, recently took to Instagram again to share a picture with Sonali. Her message for her BFF, in which she called Sonali her ‘force field’, will truly melt your heart!

The happy picture features Sonali donning a hat and a striped tee with a pair of loose pants. And while Sussane chose to wear a white top and a blue short skirt for the girls’ day out, Gayatri Oberoi, who’s another friend of the two, is seen in a pair of bright yellow printed-pants and a white top. The three were all smiles as they posed for the picture.

Sonali, who also owns a book club, recently shared a picture of herself posing with her current read, called Crazy Rich Asians, on social media. The actress also wrote about how she was in the mood for ‘something light and hilarious’ and hence she chose the book.