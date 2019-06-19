Darshana Devi June 19 2019, 11.13 pm June 19 2019, 11.13 pm

Controversies are part of every celebrity's life. Quite often, their family members are dragged into their controversies too. After the long-standing Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut controversy, it’s now Hrithik’s sister Sunaina Roshan who has been grabbing the top trends for speaking against her family. Initially, it was Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel who claimed that Sunaina apologized to them for not taking Kangana’s side during her dispute with Hrithik. Then, in a shocking turn of events on Tuesday night, Sunaina surprised us with her tweet saying that she supports Kangana all through. Now, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan has opened up about the issue and has come out in support of Sunaina.

In one of her Tuesday’s tweets, Sunaina also dropped hints that she is not in good terms with her family. The very next day, Rangoli, through a series of tweets, stated that Sunaina has been suffering physical violence in the hands of her family members as she is ‘in love with a Muslim man’ and added that even Hrithik is trying to put her behind bars. However, Sussanne has something else to say. Through an IG post, Sussanne called the Roshans a ‘close-knit family’ and Sunaina ‘an extremely loving, warm, caring person who is in an unfortunate situation’. She further added that Sunaina’s father, Rakesh Roshan, is critically ill and even her mother is ‘vulnerable’. “Please respect a family’s tough times,” she wrote calling herself someone who has been a part of the family for very long.

Take a look at Sussanne’s post here:

In a recent interview, Kangana shared that she has been in cordial terms with Sunaina. “It is true that Sunaina and I were always good friends and so was her family. Now they claim differently. Yes, she has been in touch with me, but I don’t want to take advantage of her family dispute. Sunaina is still a friend but I will not hit somebody when they are down,” she told Mumbai Mirror.