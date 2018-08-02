Swag Saha Nahi Jaye from Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi: Sonakshi Sinha is high on swag but low on thumkas

After impressing us with the trailer, the makers of Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi have now released the first track of the film titled Swag Saha Nahi Jaye. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha, the song is composed and sung by Sohail Sen along with vocals of Shadab Faridi and Neha Bhasin. It is a nice upbeat number with the spice of Punjabi tadka in it.

The tune will surely make you groove but we are sorry to say that Sonakshi’s thumkas are really disappointing. Though the actress’ swag as a Punjabi kudi is on point, we wish her dance moves were more energetic. It’s not that she does not have it in her because we have earlier seen Sonakshi impressing us with her high-on-energy dance moves in many songs. Swag Saha Nahi Jaye could have been better!

The track also showcases a few scenes from the movie peaking our curiosity. However, we don’t get to see a glimpse of the other Happy, Diana Penty, in the track.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Aanand L Rai, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi is a sequel to 2016 release Happy Bhag Jayegi. The first instalment was a sleeper hit at the box office, and now we simply can’t wait for the second part. The movie hits the screens on August 24, 2018.