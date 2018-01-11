Swag Se Swagat clocks Bollywood’s fastest 200 million views on Youtube

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are ruling the box office. The duo’s latest film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has already entered the 300 crore club and is headed for an even higher number. To add to the list, film’s anthem, Swag Se Swagat has become the fastest Bollywood number to clock 200 million plus views on YouTube. This makes it the only Bollywood song to be one of the top 50 in YouTube’s coveted ‘Fastest 200 Million’ list worldwide.

A mindboggling 200 million plus views in just 50 days sets Swag Se Swagat apart by creating a new benchmark for Hindi film music. It also reflects just how popular the song has become among fans across the world. It became the fastest Bollywood song to cross 1 million likes on YouTube on December 11 and clocked 100 million plus views on December 15. It became the fastest Bollywood number to cross that milestone on the video streaming platform.

Written by Irshad Kamil, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, sung by Vishal Dadlani and Neha Bhasin, Swag Se Swagat is a typical peppy dance number. The song is choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant. With Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and a bevy of dancers from all over the globe swaying to Swag on the picturesque locales of Greece, Swag Se Swagat is a treat for all music lovers.

Meanwhile, Tiger Zinda Hai continues to remain steady at the box office. The espionage thriller, which is currently the second highest grosser of 2017, only after Baahubali 2. ​