Swara Bhasker, Bas Kar! Your sensible statements are going haywire now

You have always been a champion for causes that needed a voice. In an industry where everyone loves diplomacy, you chose to talk about not just reel but real issues as well. But now, things are going overboard. You expected Veere Di Wedding to be banned in Pakistan because you thought that the State was a failed one. You blamed the authorities for keeping Pakistan’s awaam away from Indian cinema. Frankly things aren’t too different in Hindustan either; remember Fawad Khan?

All’s good but who say’s this:

And I can rest assure you that Pakistanis have a worse vocabulary than we do.

Veere is clearly close to your heart. It’s heartbreaking to see one’s labour of love being gagged by the politicians and the bureaucracy. But does it really merit a personal attack on the people of Pakistan? People who are probably feeling no different from how we felt when a CBFC refused to certify an Udta Punjab or a Lipstick Under My Burkha?

The social media doesn’t forget, or forgive. Your 2015 video praising the people of Pakistan, their dialect, their nazakat was pulled out and we watched helplessly as they tore into you on public platforms.

Finally, India and Pakistan are seeing eye to eye on social media, albeit you are the one being made a scapegoat.

Would a little tact do wonders? Of course it would. Nobody wants a gag order. God knows how we need a public figure who isn’t scared to talk against the system. Meryl Streep and many others are doing that for Hollywood, here the voices are few and far between. So draw the line when the concoction of sense is going to spill over the bowl of social media.

And yes that latest post… we all know how that’s going to end.