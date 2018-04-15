home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Swara Bhasker defends Kareena and Taimur Ali Khan, lashes out at trolls

First published: April 15, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Updated: April 15, 2018 06:23 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Kareena Kapoor might not be on social media, but the actress made it a point to join a growing list of celebrities who posted pictures on their handles holding placards, demanding justice for the eight-year-old girl who was raped and killed. Actress Swara Bhasker shared the picture of Bebo through her own Twitter handle. Naturally, the trolls took notice.

 

As the picture became popular on social media, a Twitter user slammed Kareena. He attacked her for being married to Saif Ali Khan, a Muslim, and having a child with him named Taimur. The tweet soon got the attention of Swara who came down heavily on him for starting off communal hatred. Swara told him that he should be ashamed of even existing and that he spews filth from his mouth.

 

Recently, actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Radhika Apte, Swara Bhasker, Konkona Sen among others posted pictures with placards that read “I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #Justiceforourchild 8-year-old gang-raped. Murdered. In ‘Devi’- sthaan Temple. #Kathua.”

 

Many of the actresses were trolled online for sharing the picture but they still went on to condemn the rape.

 

Swara and Kareena will be seen together soon at the movies with the release of Veere Di Wedding which has been directed by Shashank Ghosh. The film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania and will hit the screens on June 1.

