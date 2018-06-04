Swara Bhasker faces flak from Pakistani fans and artists for calling Pak a 'failed state'

Swara Bhasker is an amazing performer on the screen. But when it comes to off-screen interactions, the lady surely does not know where and when to draw the line. In the world of social media when every slip is magnified for the world to see, Swara lacks the tact and diplomacy of a star. Though we admire her for her attitude, it does come at a heavy price. Here is a sample.

The actress’ latest offering Veere Di Wedding has been banned in Pakistan, for being too offensive. Recently in an interview, Swara went on a bashing spree where she called Pakistan a ‘failed state’ and said what else one could expect from a country that is not secular. She also went on to say how the vocabulary of Pakistan is the worst. But not long ago, Swara was heard singing high praises for Pakistan and its hospitality. The internet did not waste time to compare the two videos and highlight the hypocrisy. One shows her praising Pakistan while the other has her bashing it.

Her fans in Pakistan did not take it lying low. In fact, Pakistan’s woke youth and even artistes came online to bash Swara for being so rude about the country whose hospitality she was raving about, a few years back. Pakistani star Urwa Hocane too took to social media to chide Swara for her "changed" attitude towards Pakistan.

Well, words can be misconstrued when they are said in different contexts and maybe Swara is facing the same here. However, we still wish the actress uses some tact while speaking on issues as she is one of those few Bollywood celebrities who speak up when the need is dire. Her credibility is surely to take a beating post this episode.

Thankfully, while this is happening to her on the social media front, Swara is tasting the sweet success on the professional front. Veere Di Wedding is making a splash at the box office and critics are raving about her performance specifically.