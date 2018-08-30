Swara Bhasker has a chill pill reply to Payal Rohatgi's masturbation comment

Controversy queen Payal Rohatgi has yet again hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons. As if her ‘insensitive’ statement against Kerala floods wasn’t enough, the actor has now chosen to take a dig at Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. While replying to one of the trolls, Payal mocked at Swara’s masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding. Well, it didn’t take long for Swara to reply back to Payal, but rather in a calm and composed way!
Definitely a classier way of hitting back!
Payal, on Tuesday, landed herself in trouble when she criticised the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state. Her tweet led to the outrage of several netizens who slammed her online. Some even took a dig at her film career and called her a ‘flop actress’ who is now trying to gain publicity.
The attention-hungry Rohatgi later took to Twitter to explain her stance on the controversial tweet. She also claimed to have donated for the victims of Kerala floods in one of her tweets.
Coming to Kerala floods, the state faced one of the most devastating floods in over a century this year. Several Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar among others made donations towards the relief of the flood-hit state.