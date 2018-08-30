image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
Swara Bhasker has a chill pill reply to Payal Rohatgi's masturbation comment

bollywood

Swara Bhasker has a chill pill reply to Payal Rohatgi's masturbation comment

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   August 30 2018, 10.30 pm
back
Abhishek BachchanAkshay KumarAmitabh BachchanBollywoodEntertainmentKangana ranautPayal RohatgiShah Rukh KhanSwara Bhaskerveere di wedding
nextParineeti Chopra is the latest red head in town
ALSO READ

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Paro to miss out on another chance to work with him?

Lassi in hand, Abhishek Bachchan turns tourist in Amritsar

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Bollywood floods social media with bhai-behen clicks