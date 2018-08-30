Swara Bhasker has a chill pill reply to Payal Rohatgi's masturbation comment

Controversy queen Payal Rohatgi has yet again hogged the limelight for all the wrong reasons. As if her ‘insensitive’ statement against Kerala floods wasn’t enough, the actor has now chosen to take a dig at Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker. While replying to one of the trolls, Payal mocked at Swara’s masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding. Well, it didn’t take long for Swara to reply back to Payal, but rather in a calm and composed way!

Hi Payal! I hope you are well too :) :) :) Stay happy sister! ❣️ https://t.co/b5qui9Bx9G — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 29, 2018

Definitely a classier way of hitting back!

Payal, on Tuesday, landed herself in trouble when she criticised the people of Kerala for not banning cow slaughter in the state. Her tweet led to the outrage of several netizens who slammed her online. Some even took a dig at her film career and called her a ‘flop actress’ who is now trying to gain publicity.

#cowslaughter is NOT banned in #kerala. Dear Kerala people and politicians of Kerala, not good to hurt the sentiments of #Hindus. If u openly do that, sorry to sound but God also openly does it.. God is one ☝️ but u can’t hurt religious faith like this🙏 pic.twitter.com/eqBwM7F15G — PAAYAL ROHATGI & TEAM (@Payal_Rohatgi) August 27, 2018

Madam beef is also not banned in Goa, to next flood Goa main aayega kya?

God se puch ke batana. — Jet Lee(Vasooli Bhai) (@Vishj05) August 27, 2018

And I m sure Ban on caw slaughter was lifted in Uttrakhand in 2013 and it caused the catastrophic flood. — क्रूर सिंह (@kroor_singh_) August 27, 2018

According to your logic India is soon going to face calamities like tsunami or earthquake because India is the biggest exporter of beaf (Gau Mata) in the world — Sameer Malik (@sameer19oct) August 27, 2018

The attention-hungry Rohatgi later took to Twitter to explain her stance on the controversial tweet. She also claimed to have donated for the victims of Kerala floods in one of her tweets.

Coming to Kerala floods, the state faced one of the most devastating floods in over a century this year. Several Bollywood actors like Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar among others made donations towards the relief of the flood-hit state.