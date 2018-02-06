Swara Bhasker: I 100% stand by my letter

Things seem swell for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, as even the Karni Sena after much resistance, has decided to withdraw its protests. However, the movie had faced some objections from within the industry as well as actress Swara Bhasker wrote an open letter to Bhansali for allegedly glorifying jauhar (self-immolation) in the movie. Swara faced much backlash from other celebrities, however, she says that she still stands by her letter.

Also Read: Swara Bhaskar: I felt reduced to a vagina after watching Padmaavat

“Everything is in my letter. I stand 100 percent with what I said,” Swara told IANS at the Lakme Fashion Week 2018. The Veere Di Wedding actress said that in the country, at present, there is intolerance for difference of opinion as every alternate opinion is considered as dissent and every dissent is labeled sedition. “There’s a real problem of intolerance of opinion in India. We see difference of opinion as dissent and dissent as sedition,” Swara told PTI.

In the letter, Swara said that after watching the movie she felt reduced to a vagina. She criticised Bhansali for venerating jauhar. One of the lines from the letter went, "It would be nice if the vaginas are respected; but in the unfortunate case that they are not, a woman can continue to live. She need not be punished with death, because another person disrespected her vagina without her consent." She eventually faced backlash from singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actress Raveena Tandon.

Funny that an actress who can play an erotic dancer/ prostitute with such elan should feel like a vagina after watching a story of a pious queen . What standards are these ...tch tch — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) January 28, 2018

Lots more stories of hell unleashed by “Mankind” ! this is NOT the 13 th century,she should’ve agreed to be a sex slave wonder why she burnt herself?(sarcasm)can a 21st century world help these women #swarabhaskar https://t.co/EgQPmZX6kY — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) January 29, 2018

We have interviewed many ‘ex-naxal’ women in Bastar. Each has gut-wrenching stories to tell, full of abuse, rape and misogyny If they marry, they aren’t allowed to have children. I think fake feminist @ReallySwara must make a trip to understand how the Real Vagina feels like. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 30, 2018

Earlier, Deepika Padukone herself had addressed the issue, albeit, without naming Swara, “We are not endorsing Jauhar. You do not feel like she is doing anything wrong. You want her to embrace the flames because she is going to be united with the man she loves," she told DNA.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone speaks up about Jauhar scene in Padmaavat without naming Swara Bhaskar

In another interview, Deepika also said that probably Swara missed the disclaimer, which stated that the movie doesn’t endorse practices such as jauhar and sati.