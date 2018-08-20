Swara Bhasker is off Twitter, and we reminisce her best Twitter moments!

Swara Bhasker is one of those few feisty actresses who calls a spade a spade. She doesn’t mince her words and is always ready to take on a battle head-on, without batting an eye. Her Twitter tirades have often attracted plenty of detractors, but her way with words shuts down the trolls.

So Twitterverse and fans were in for a shock when they realised their favourite could not be found on the micro-blogging site. The actress deactivated her Twitter account and that too, without prior notice. It comes as a huge surprise to her followers who await her strong-headed opinions single day. But, it seems like the actress wanted to go on a Twitter detoxification. She revealed to PTI, “I deactivated it. Digital detox. (I) will be back when I return to India next week. I wasn’t being able to enjoy my holiday and was all the time tracking what’s happening in India. I just felt I’m getting addicted to Twitter." She ended the chat by finally stating, "All other reasons being ascribed are mere speculation and gossip!"

Phew! So she’s going to be back. But while her absence on the platform is deafening, we pick out some of the best moments when she slayed with her comebacks.

When Swara Bhasker openly slammed actor-parliamentarian Paresh Rawal for his tweet against author Arundhati Roy.

When she shut down Sonam Mahajan’s controversial tweet on Muslims.

When she silently took a dig at Modi Government by giving credit to the Kejriwal Government for its tremendous work in the field of education.

When she had to fight a lone battle for raising her voice against the Kathua and Unnao rape cases.

When she hit back at trolls targeting her for a masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding

It’s only a break but a week too long maybe! Come back soon.