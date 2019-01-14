Swara Bhasker picks up a real gun as she prepares for her next

Many Bollywood celebs have tried their hands in the digital world and one of them is Swara Bhasker. She has last been seen in Voot’s It's Not That Simple and, now, she is all set for her next web series. The actor, who has impressed us with her performance in movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Nil Battey Sannata and Veere Di Wedding, will be seen in Eros Now’s web series titled Flesh in which she will be seen playing a cop. Swara has kickstarted preparations for the role and was recently practising how to use a gun.

The actress, who is quite active on social media, posted a video in which she is seen preparing for her role using a real gun. The video clearly indicates that it is not a cake walk for a person to fire a bullet. The web series is said to be a dark tale about human trafficking. While Swara has portrayed many strong characters in the past, it will be for the first time when we will get to see her as a cop.

Flesh will be directed by Danish Aslam and also stars Akshay Oberoi, Vidya Malvade, Kavin Dave and Yudhishtir Urs. With Swara playing a cop and web series revolving around human trafficking, Flesh clearly reminds us of Rani Mukerji's Mardaani, but let’s hope it has something new to offer.