Swara Bhasker reveals her shocking encounter with a casting couch lad

Behind the glitzy curtains of showbiz lie stories of disparity and unfairness. Across the globe, female artistes have fallen prey to casting couch plots for the longest time now. However, time brings changes. Not any more are our women hesitant to raise their voice. The Hervey Weinstein controversy took Hollywood by a storm, and people across the globe were shocked as to some of the world's most popular actresses had been a victim of sexual abuse and yet kept quiet for all these days.

A number of Bollywood actresses have also opened up on such uncalled experiences. Swara Bhasker, who was a guest at the Express Adda held on 28th May, recalled one such day when a man claiming to be the manager of a big Bollywood producer met her.

They sat for a meeting which wasn't really going the right way. Swara smelled it and tried getting out of it. “When I got out this guy actually tried to kiss my ear and said ‘I love you baby’ and I kind of did that (gestures shirking away) so he got a mouthful of my hair so I was just like… so that kind of stuff happens. It’s all a part of casting couch, right?" she said.

Hope the generation of self-sufficient, capable and fierce women brings an end to such ill practices at the soonest!