Swara Bhasker shares her ‘goodwill’ towards Pakistanis, contradicting her own statements

Actress Swara Bhasker has more often than not found herself amidst controversies thanks to her frank and honest opinions on Twitter. This time, the actress invited the wrath of Twitterati after making hostile comments around Pakistan.

In an interview, the actress spoke about the ban of her recent release Veere Di Wedding in Pakistan and she slammed the nation by saying, “For some reason I have to keep answering for that. I don't know why people think I'm a spokesperson for the Pakistani government. What do you expect from a state that's run by Sharia Laws?" She added, "They're a non-secular state. I'm not surprised at all. Why should we hold up Pakistan, which is a failing state - I don't understand why we keep taking pleasure and feeling a sense of self-worth from all the silly things that happen in Pakistan. Apologies to all my Pakistani friends right now. Rest assured, Pakistanis have way worse vocabulary than we do. I know..”

This was enough to ignite a new war of words on Twitter wherein many Pakistani celebs like Urwa Hocane, Gohar Rasheed, and Armeena Rana Khan slammed Swara for her recent comments and reminded her of the time when she was all praises for the country in 2015 when she had been to Lahore.

2/3 While you’re on this spree of empowering women,i must say you’ve become a bitter person. And all of this is odd coming from a citizen of a state that bans their own films i.e. #Padmavat so let’s not talk about women empowerment. — URWA HOCANE (@VJURWA) June 2, 2018

There’s a way to promote a film and then there’s a back-handed way to do it. I know you are relatively new but you’ve been ill advised by your PR (if you have any) you can’t antagonise an entire nation. Some ppl were actually looking forward to your film. #Spreadlovenothate — Armeena Khan (@ArmeenaRK) June 3, 2018

However let me tell you, the way we give respect, spread peace and provide knowledge to ignorant attention seekers clearly reflects on where we stand intellectually. (9/10) #SwaraBhaskar #AttentionSeeker — Gohar Rasheed (@GoharRsd) June 3, 2018

With such adverse reactions, the actress quickly took to Twitter and commented on good friend Anshul Chaturvedi’s Twitter post saying that she has immense goodwill for the people of Pakistan and how Lahore remains one of her soul cities.

Thanks Anshul! there should we a distinction between States/ govts of a country & the people of that country. My regard for & goodwill towards the people of #Pakistan remains unchanged. Some of my closest friends are Pakistani. Lahore remains one of my soul cities. ❤️❤️💕💕 https://t.co/JHImDSnwKU — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 4, 2018

Honestly, even we are confused now. If only, you could stick to your words, Swara.

Speaking of Veere Di Wedding, the movie which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania has earned a good box office amount of around Rs 36 crore in its opening weekend.