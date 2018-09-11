Swara Bhasker shuts Vivek Agnihotri down on twitter, quite literally

Swara Bhasker is the definition of badass. Never mincing her words yet never crossing the line, she knows how to give it back to the bullies. But she also receives a lot of flak for being so opinionated. After all, a woman speaking her mind is something that’s hard to digest, isn’t it? In a recent incident, Swara was slut-shamed and called a prostitute for supporting a rape victim from Kerala. And the person doing so is from her own fraternity who holds grudge against the lady. We are talking about filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who publicly shamed Swara on Twitter.
It started with Swara cringing at a statement made by an MLA of Kerala, calling the Nun (rape victim) a prostitute.
Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating! https://t.co/zb8NkUaW5x
This caught Vivek Agnihotri's attention and he responded saying where the #MeTooProstituteNun hashtag is. Swara obviously was in no mood to get bullied and she gave it back to Vivek with full power.
Not just this, Swara reported against Vivek's tweet and Twitter then blocked his account.
Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport
4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri
‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private - but one thing at a time) Thank u🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SayNoToBullying pic.twitter.com/psYyVil7EI
At the end, she urged everyone to not fall prey to cybercrime and take a stand against it whenever possible.
Now you know why we call her a badass, right?
More power to you Swara. You truly are an inspiration!