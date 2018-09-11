Swara Bhasker shuts Vivek Agnihotri down on twitter, quite literally

Swara Bhasker is the definition of badass. Never mincing her words yet never crossing the line, she knows how to give it back to the bullies. But she also receives a lot of flak for being so opinionated. After all, a woman speaking her mind is something that’s hard to digest, isn’t it? In a recent incident, Swara was slut-shamed and called a prostitute for supporting a rape victim from Kerala. And the person doing so is from her own fraternity who holds grudge against the lady. We are talking about filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri who publicly shamed Swara on Twitter.

It started with Swara cringing at a statement made by an MLA of Kerala, calling the Nun (rape victim) a prostitute.

Absolutely shameful and disgusting!!!! Scum present across political spectrums and religious divides in India. Literally nauseating! https://t.co/zb8NkUaW5x

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 9, 2018

This caught Vivek Agnihotri's attention and he responded saying where the #MeTooProstituteNun hashtag is. Swara obviously was in no mood to get bullied and she gave it back to Vivek with full power.

Vivek. Just want to point out that you are using the trauma of women who are rape survivors to slut shame and abuse in public a woman you don’t like. In the rare moments of sanity that may visit your brain - otherwise unhinged with hate- think about how low that is. #scum https://t.co/yOpo8nxWqS — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 9, 2018

Not just this, Swara reported against Vivek's tweet and Twitter then blocked his account.

Thank you @TwitterIndia @TwitterSupport 4 taking cognisance of @vivekagnihotri ‘s abusive tweet. And making him delete it! No tolerance 4 cyber bullying & abuse of women on public platforms! (Or private - but one thing at a time) Thank u🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 #SayNoToBullying

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 10, 2018

At the end, she urged everyone to not fall prey to cybercrime and take a stand against it whenever possible.

Girls! (& boys & everyone) DO NOT allow cyber bullies & haters to shame you or humiliate you on public platforms!! Resist, challenge and call out bullies & misogynists! Thank you @TwitterIndia @Twitter @TwitterSupport You just made the virtual public sphere a little bit better :) pic.twitter.com/MmhOkofq4C — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) September 10, 2018

Now you know why we call her a badass, right?

More power to you Swara. You truly are an inspiration!