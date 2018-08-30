Swara back-ser on Twitter, supporting a pertinent question posed by Javed Akhtar

Actress Swara Bhasker has always shared her opinions without any qualms. Be it around religion, politics or any other topic concerning her, she has always held strong views and put them forth on social media in the most straightforward manner.

The actress, however, chose to go on a detox from Twitter for a brief time as she had been holidaying in Europe. Now, she is back to Twitter with her frank opinions. This time, she had something to say with regards to urban naxals. Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar who is also known for his honest views on social media asked a pertinent question about the people who set ablaze India’s constitution at jantar mantar, New Delhi and Swara shared her opinion on the same.

Will some one tell me why those traitors who publicly burned India’s constitution at jantar mantar , New Delhi , have yet not been arrested . — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) August 29, 2018

QUESTION TO BE ASKED!!!!! https://t.co/P57ytWaZHy — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 29, 2018

I just got result 'Certified 'Urban Naxal'' on quiz 'Are You an 'Urban Naxal'? 🙊🙊🙊🙉🙉🙉🙈🙈🙈Take This Quiz to Find Out!'. What will you get? https://t.co/WnKbV2rzaZ — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 29, 2018

Swara too agreed with his question and she not only replied on it, but also took a quiz and earned herself the tag of a certified urban naxal. So for those who came in late, protests were staged at various places in India following the arrest of five left-wing activists by the Maharashtra police. Following this, social media went berserk stating that this is just a way to curb and discourage dissent. So, this urged Javed Akhtar to pick on another subject and ask the question with Swara agreeing to his point of view.

Welcome back Swara!