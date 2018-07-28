home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Swara Bhasker's Italian vacanza is a total extravaganza!

First published: July 28, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Updated: July 28, 2018 04:18 PM IST | Author: Darshana Devi

Swara Bhasker has been kicking ass with her sass, one tweet and one role at a time. The actress is a motor-mouth and has never refrained from speaking out her mind, even though that has often resulted in a barrage of trolls. But wait, that doesn’t stop the actress from being who she is. She not only takes trolls head on, but also is redefining the definition of ‘demure girl’ on the big screen of Bollywood. Her last ‘Veere Di Wedding’ saw her in a role that invited as much love as wrath, and she is absolutely unapologetic about it. Currently, the actress is basking in the success glow and is having the time of her life in Italian awesomeness. Her vacay-mode is on and her Instagram is full of pictures that are inciting our wanderlust, big time.

Next stop.. #Florence #italy #travelgram

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

 

Right from arriving in the country to taking long strolls in the beautiful lanes of Florence, the actress has filled her social media with pictures and videos of every minute of her trip. And, we can’t help but crave to be in those pictures!

 

The first picture from Locarno gave us a tantalising peek into what was soon going to be a fest to behold. Swara’s vacation pictures are just breathtaking.

#travelgram

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

She was accompanied by her friend from Pakistan, Annie Zaman who is a journalist.

Meri cross border girlfriend @natrani #behen #soulsister #travelgram

A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara) on

All we can say is, pump up the quotient and enjoy the extravaganza of your Italian vacanza, Swara darling.

 

#Bollywood #Entertainment #lifestyle #Swara Bhasker #travel #veere di wedding

