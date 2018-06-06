Swara Bhasker's mom gives her two cents on the masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding

While some of them are of the opinion that Swara Bhasker’s masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding will go down in history of Indian cinema, there are a set of people, who have objected to the scene as they have flooded Swara's social media accounts with hate messages. One Twitter user called her out and many others copied the same message and posted the same message tagging her. Of course, Swara didn't take these tweets sitting down as she clapped back at them like this:

Now it's Swara's mother, who has given her two cents on the masturbation scene in VDW. In an interview with Vice, Ira Bhasker has indirectly commented on the sexual connotations in the film. She has said that "sexuality per se in Indian cinema is not a subject that has been directly expressed" and that our cinema has developed a "very complex and refined idiom on eroticism." She added that the idiom are the songs in the films.

Ira said that a lot of things that can't be expressed directly can be addressed through the song. "You don’t find this anywhere else—as a fundamental and defining feature of the form itself. A lot of the articulation was done through song. Emotional articulation. Articulation of what is tabooed. Sexuality and eroticism," says Ira.

Stating more examples, Ira said, "Just think of Mughal-e-Azam: in that song Jogan Ban Chali, that word jogan actually is Meera—the one who has renounced the world for her lover. So this completes dedication to the object of your passion. What is that but female desire?"

"These films didn’t have direct representation of sexual act or the act of lovemaking. Mahesh Bhatt has said that the most erotic sequence in Indian cinema is that of Dilip Kumar stroking Madhubala’s face in close up in Mughal-e-Azam," Ira was further quoted.