Swara Bhasker's special gesture on her parents' anniversary will win you over

She takes the big screen with the storm, with her unmatched acting prowess. Back home, Swara Bhasker is a loving daughter. Albeit her parents are situated in Delhi, she tries her best to spend special days with them. Hence, it was of no surprise that she flew off to Delhi to mark her parents' anniversary to make it extra special.

We heard Swara was really eager to spend the day with not just parents but with brother Ishaan and wife Bhoomika also. She made her mom and dad not one but three (one chocolate, one pineapple and one caramel nut cream) cakes, reports Mid-day.

That's like a doting daughter!

Swara's mother, Ira Bhaskar, who is a film historian is pretty much Swara's best friend cum philosopher cum guide. Of late, the actress was on the receiving end of a severe backlash after she performed a sequence of masturbation in her latest release Veere Di Wedding. Her mother had the best answer ever!

“Let me begin by saying that sexuality per se in Indian cinema is not a subject that has been directly expressed. At the same time, historically, our cinema is unique in the sense that it has developed, over the years, a very complex and refined idiom on eroticism. And that idiom is the song. A lot of things that can’t be addressed directly can be addressed through the song. Be it the Hindi film song, or the Bengali film song. Malayalam or Tamil. You don’t find this anywhere else—as a fundamental and defining feature of the form itself. A lot of the articulation was done through song. Emotional articulation. Articulation of what is tabooed. Sexuality and eroticism.” she said.

Such a cool mom!