Swara Bhasker's spooky escapade will make long for the end of the tunnel

Swara Bhasker is currently on cloud nine thanks to the success of Veere Di Wedding. Post this, the actress seems to have a taken a small break as she has been hoping from one place to another, exploring the world. After loading her Instagram stories with pictures and videos from the exotic locations of Switzerland and Italy, she is now treating her fans with stories from Paris. But wait, before you go ahead to stalk all of them, here’s a warning! You might just get spooked to another level!

Swara recently visited the creepy catabombs of Paris and has been sending shivers down our spines with some really bloodcurdling videos and pictures.

From walls filled with skeletons to a dead well and scary pass way, her stories remind us of some horror movie!

However, her other posts which see her strolling on the beautiful lanes of Florence and other locations are making us envious.

Now, that’s kind of life we want! But till we achieve it, happy holidays Swara.