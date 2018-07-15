home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Sweat and Wild: Sara Ali Khan pictures post her gym session

First published: July 15, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Updated: July 15, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Year 2018 is exciting year for Bollywood fans as we will see many young and fresh faces making their debut on the big screen. While on one hand we have Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to make her debut with Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter, on the other hand we have Sara Ali Khan who will make her debut with Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput.

We all know that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara is a fitness freak as time and again the young actress has been papped while coming out from her gym. Normally the actress shies away from the lenses and doesn’t respond to the shutterbugs but recently the actress was clicked post her workout session in the city and to everyone’s surprise, Sara was responding to the lenses and smiled while the shutterbugs went clickety click.

Well looking at the pictures all we can is that Sara is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to her fitness and is working really hard towards it and the pictures here are proof.

After Kedarnath, Sara will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, which stars Ranveer Singh as the male lead. The film is an unofficial remake of Jr NTR’s Temper. We are eagerly waiting to see Sara on the big screen. And we are sure so are you. Stay tuned to in.com for more such pics and scoops.

