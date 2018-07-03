Sweet! Shah Rukh Khan wants to make an album just to preserve this picture with Sachin Tendulkar

When one King meets another, the result is just too good to be true and that’s exactly what happened when superstar Shah Rukh Khan met the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar.

The duo attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s pre-engagement party with their respective families. They met and decided to use the moment prudently by taking a selfie wearing similar ethnic caps. The Master Blaster happily shared the moment on his social media pages and in no time, the picture went viral.

Now, SRK has replied to the picture and his comment is sure to win your hearts, in fact, melt Mr Tendulkar’s heart for sure. SRK, who is also a fan of Tendulkar stated that he will make an album just to preserve the picture with the great man forever. Aww! Isn’t that too sweet?

We don’t keep photo albums anymore… but I will make an album just to keep this pic with the great man forever. https://t.co/gYN24yMNyk — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 3, 2018

This just goes to show his humility inspite of the super stardom. For those unaware, the two stalwarts had united on the set of a soft drink brand way back in 1999. So, this was a nostalgic moment for the duo.

On the work front, SRK, he will be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero next, which reunites him with his Jab Tak Hain Jaan actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.