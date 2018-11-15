Sweetheart from Kedarnath: Sara Ali Khan’s grace rules this new wedding anthem!

Nepotism has been a chant over the last few years. It is often said that star kids bag films rather effortlessly and even though they are not talented. But looks like one star is all set to prove everyone wrong. We are talking about Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. She is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. In the teaser as well as in the trailer, Sara has impressed us with her screen presence. The makers have now released a new song of the film titled Sweetheart and you won’t be able to take your eyes off this young lady.

Composed by Amit Trivedi and sung by Dev Negi, Sweetheart is a romantic-dance number. In fact, we think it will soon go on to become a wedding anthem of sorts! Sushant is in his element with those amazing dance moves. But the show stealer here is Sara. She has little dancing to do but does much of the talking with her expressions! Her killer adaas will make your heart skip a beat. There’s a line in the song, ‘Saari mehfil ki woh jaan bani hai’ and that fits Sara perfectly given she is actually the jaan of this track. We can’t wait to see more of this girl!

Kedarnath is slated to release on December 7, 2018, and we are sure Sara Ali Khan is one of the reasons moviegoers are keen to watch this movie.