Antara Kashyap August 20 2019, 5.41 pm August 20 2019, 5.41 pm

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidwani's new venture is the South Indian magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The multi-starrer features South megastar Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Ravi Kishan and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. The film is based on on the life of a freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, who revolted against the British in 1864. The film will be simultaneously released in Tamil, Telegu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The Hindi version will be presented by Farhan Akhtar's company Excel Entertainment. The first teaser of the film was released on Tuesday and the film looks absolutely promising.

Talking to the journalists at the teaser launch event in Mumbai, the Bhaag Milka Bhaag actor opened up about the big demand of South films in the country. “There is curiosity and hunger for more films from the South. It is a good thing to happen, we constantly get to learn something and share their passion. The hunger of content has led to this kind of exchange.” He also opened up about what prospects of the film attracted his production company. “It was the subject of the film that attracted us and we decided that this is the story that needs to be told in this part of the country too. When I met Ram Charan, he showed me the teaser and when I heard the story, I was blown, I was hoping we could be a part of this film.”

He took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal the teaser to his fans.

Get a glimpse of SyeRaa Narasimha Reddy's world, watch the teaser now. Movie releases on 2nd October, mark your calendars! #SyeraaTeaser #SyeRaa https://t.co/EmfDmPCoxe — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 20, 2019