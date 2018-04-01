Sylvester Stallone shares Race 3 poster, finally gets it right

Hollywood star Sylvester Stallone attempted to promote Salman Khan’s Race 3 once again on Instagram and this time, the Creed 2 actor got it right. After mistakenly sharing Bobby Deol’s image and tagging Salman, Sly now shared Salman's poster. The old post is now deleted. Sylvester joked that if he got it wrong this time, he’d give up. But once Bhai’s fans saw the correct image, they reassured Sylvester that he was on the right path.

The Rambo star wished the ‘very talented’ Salman ‘good luck’ for Race 3.

Last week, Salman, who is a fan of Sylvester, shared a video of the star’s announcement of his upcoming film, Creed 2. Returning the favour, the Rocky star shared a poster of Race 3. Unfortunately, the poster did not have Salman on it, but Bobby Deol. To add to his error, Sylvester tagged Salman.

While I introduce the #race3 family this week, this is something all of you should know . pic.twitter.com/Zj1xpyb3Lx — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 21, 2018

Race 3 stars other Bollywood biggies such as Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Saqib Saleem. The film is being directed by Remo D'Souza and it will release on Eid this year. The earlier Race films were directed by Abbas-Mustan and both films starred Saif Ali Khan and Anil Kapoor. Race 3 is much awaited by fans as this year Salman will replace Saif as the lead.​