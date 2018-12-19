T Pain's song removed from YouTube post plagiarism claims by Mohit Suri and Mithoon

In one of the rare cases which we have come across, when the west copied or got inspired from us, T-Pain had dropped a surprise song which had a Bollywood connect. The song by the Grammy award-winning rapper titled ‘That’s Yo Money’ seems to be inspired by Aashiqui 2’s title track. The surprise for the fans backfired on the rapper and he was accused of plagiarism by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and music composer Mithoon who took to Twitter to point out similarities between the film’s title track, and T-Pain’s song.

T-Pain recently shared the link of the song following which fans pointed out that the song reminded them of Tum Hi Ho. It was followed by a series of tweets from Mohit Suri and composer Mithoon who tried to point out similarities to T-Pain. Mohit said, "Dunno why, but this seems familiar. Aashiqui 2 'Tum hi ho' T-Pain. It's a melody from Mithoon's song." The composer of the song Mithoon sweetly informed the singer about the similarities and tweeted, “Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this.”

Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this.#tumhiho #Aashiqui2 https://t.co/5fnDf4sfg7 — Mithoon (@Mithoon11) December 15, 2018

T-Pain also took to Twitter and reacted on the allegations of plagiarism. But the response from the singer didn't go well with Mohit Suri.

Woke up to getting dragged by brown twitter. Sooooo yea. I definitely didn’t produce this song. Had no idea that was a sample and have never heard the music before I got the beat from the producer. Easy thing to work out. The labels will be in contact. Thanx — T-Pain (@TPAIN) December 15, 2018

Brown Twitter !! Sir is that what your response is .?? is this a apology or foolish ignorance .if you hadn’t been so stuck up in your world and realised that this song has crossed over a billion streaming’s .maybe you would understand #Shameless @Mithoon11 @itsBhushanKumar — Mohit Suri (@mohit11481) December 16, 2018

For now, the song has been taken down from YouTube until they investigate the copyright claims. Aashiqui 2 which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead scored big on the music front and had some of the most popular songs which are heard even today. The song Tum Hi Ho is one of the most viewed songs on YouTube and has been viewed over 213 million times on the streaming site.