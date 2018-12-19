T Pain's song removed from YouTube post plagiarism claims by Mohit Suri and Mithoon

In one of the rare cases which we have come across, when the west copied or got inspired from us, T-Pain had dropped a surprise song which had a Bollywood connect. The song by the Grammy award-winning rapper titled ‘That’s Yo Money’ seems to be inspired by Aashiqui 2’s title track. The surprise for the fans backfired on the rapper and he was accused of plagiarism by Aashiqui 2 director Mohit Suri and music composer Mithoon who took to Twitter to point out similarities between the film’s title track, and T-Pain’s song.
T-Pain recently shared the link of the song following which fans pointed out that the song reminded them of Tum Hi Ho. It was followed by a series of tweets from Mohit Suri and composer Mithoon who tried to point out similarities to T-Pain. Mohit said, "Dunno why, but this seems familiar. Aashiqui 2 'Tum hi ho' T-Pain. It's a melody from Mithoon's song." The composer of the song Mithoon sweetly informed the singer about the similarities and tweeted, “Sir, the melody that you have used in your new song is my original work for a previously released Hindi film..The Label is looking into this.”
View this post on Instagram
One more surprise before the year’s over :) #ThatsYoMoney out now 💰 Still looking for 20 fans to #1UP and help out this holiday season..tag who you’re spending the holidays with and what’s on your wish list for a chance to win..picking winners by next Wednesday. Link in bio
A post shared by T-Pain (@tpain) on
T-Pain also took to Twitter and reacted on the allegations of plagiarism. But the response from the singer didn't go well with Mohit Suri.
For now, the song has been taken down from YouTube until they investigate the copyright claims. Aashiqui 2 which starred Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead scored big on the music front and had some of the most popular songs which are heard even today. The song Tum Hi Ho is one of the most viewed songs on YouTube and has been viewed over 213 million times on the streaming site.