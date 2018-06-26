T-Series responds to Vashu Bhagnani's legal notice! Check inside

Not all is well with Shahid Kapoor and Shradhha Kapoor starrer Batti Gul Meter Chalu. Not long after the Delhi High Court allowed T-Series to complete the production of the film, it received yet another claim. Producer Vashu Bhagnani and his company Pooja Films sent a legal notice to the makers of Batti Gul Meter Chalu along with Fanney Khan, claiming that Prernaa Arora’s KriArj Entertainment had given some share of rights but is now not keeping to its commitment. And now, T-Series has finally responded to Bhagnani’s claims.

T-Series claims to have no knowledge about the deal and stated that they were allowed the rights for these films under a co-production agreement with KriArj, long before KriArj got into any agreement with Vashu Bhagnani.

Commenting on the same, Ankit Relan from the legal team of T-Series said that the number of people claiming parallel rights in these films is “quite astonishing.” He further stated that T-Series filed a suit last month before the Delhi High Court against KriArj, Gothic Entertainment, Ease My Trip and other such entities.

“After considering all the materials on record, the Court had issued an order in T-Series' favour while agreeing that KriArj did not have the right to grant any third party rights or create any lien over the film without taking the written consent of T-Series who was jointly producing the film Barti Gul Meter Chalu with KriArj. T-Series had never given any written consent to any such agreements or the grant of liens by KriArj to third parties,” he added.

The shooting of both Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Fanney Khan was put on hold due to lack of funds, owing to which KriArj wanted to withdraw from the film. And later, T-Series took over the film projects and reportedly roped in production companies such as Krti Pictures and Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra Productions to co-produce these films.