Taanaji: Kajol and Ajay Devgn to come together on the big screen after 8 years?

Ajay Devgn is surely on a film announcing spree. He already has many projects like De De Pyar De, Total Dhamaal, Sons Of Sardaar, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, a biopic on Chanakya, Luv Ranjan’s next and a biopic on football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in his kitty. Reportedly, Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior will start rolling in September this year, and according to a report in DNA, Kajol has been approached to star opposite Ajay in the movie.

A source said, “It’s likely that Kajol will play the female lead opposite Ajay in the movie. If she gives her nod, she will essay the role of Taanaji’s wife. Although, essentially it’s a war film, it also focuses on the relationship between the Maratha warrior and his wife.”

“Kajol’s Marathi dialect is perfect and the role suits her. When she heard the part, she was excited about it. The mapping, layout, paperwork, designing and planning are happening right now. The makers have locked some locations outside Mumbai and have even started building the sets,” added the source.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have starred together in movies like Hulchul, Gundaraj, Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum and Toopur Ka Superhero. If they team for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, then we will get to see their jodi on the big screen after a gap of eight years.

We are sure fans of both the actors would love to see them on the big screen again.