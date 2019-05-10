Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game Over

Divya Ramnani May 10 2019, 5.22 pm May 10 2019, 5.22 pm

It was back in September 2018 when Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal made it to the big screens. The film’s engaging plot managed to strike a chord with its audiences, thus, helping the film open to rave reviews. Now, both Taapsee and Anurag are all set to reunite for another interesting project. The film is going to be the Hindi presentation of the Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Game Over. Y Not Studios, in their latest post, announced that filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be presenting the Hindi version of Game Over. The film is going to be helmed by Ashwin Saravanan.

Check out the film’s official announcement here:

In his statement, Anurag Kashyap revealed that he is ‘kicked’ to be a part of this project. He said, “I am very kicked about presenting this game-changing film in Hindi. This film proves yet again that the quality of filmmaking from the south is just outstanding and it’s great to see how Ashwin Saravanan has pushed the boundaries and has made a genre-bending film, something that we all have never seen before.”

Have a look at Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu’s tweets here:

So lucky to be an actor in times where a film can witness simultaneous release in 3 languages. To all the wonderful names coming together to make it happen 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Proud to be a part of #GameOver Yet another happy association for me with @anuragkashyap72 👹 https://t.co/8PG8Dxdf55 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 10, 2019

Proud to be bringing this amazing thriller/slasher/noir from the makers of “Vikram Vedha” to our hindi audience #GameOver #YouHaveSeenNothingLikeThis https://t.co/Pu4L5D6SQx — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 10, 2019

Taapsee, on the other hand, stated she felt that this film has got an international appeal, right after hearing the script. She asserted, “Very few films surpass expectations and this is surely one of them. I am supremely excited to take this film for my Hindi audiences and there could have been no one better than Anurag Kashyap to present this film in Hindi. For whatever little trust I have built in my audience for my choice of films, I am very confident that I will strengthen the belief further with Game Over.”

Game Over is slated to release in languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.