Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki Aankh! Meet the lady who made them

Onkar Kulkarni April 24 2019, 9.55 pm April 24 2019, 9.55 pm

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar have been gaining a lot of attention for their brand new look in Anurag Kashyap’s production venture Saand Ki Aankh. The actresses play the world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The film also has the actress’ characters age up to 60 years old, the pictures of which have gone viral. Fans have been talking about the impeccable prosthetics and makeup work that gives the ladies the aged look. While many would think that the prosthetics in the film is restricted to just their face, news is that there are the other assets of the actresses that have been worked upon as well.

In.com has exclusively learnt that both Taapsee and Bhumi will be sporting fake breasts in the movie. We got in touch with the prosthetics artist from Mumbai who made the assets for the actors. Shedding some light into the making of the fake breasts, Yasmin Rodgers says, “During the briefing, I was told that I have to make saggy breasts for the actors. Saggy, maybe because these girls are from the villages and this is a film set in a by-gone era, girls there at the time wouldn’t be wearing bras.” Talking about the process she adds, “To begin with, I took the measurements of the actors to make the moulds out of POPs. After which the final product comes in silicon.”

The First Stage: Breasts made up of plaster of Paris

Yasmin, who has earlier worked on films like Mulk and Gulaab Gang says that the actors would wear a sports bra and stick the fake breasts on the sports bra using Velcro before wearing their costumes. Apart from the breasts, Yasmin also made fake pregnant belly for both Taapsee and Bhumi. “I got a call from Taapsee saying that she found the breasts to be heavy and so I reworked on them and made a lighter version for them,” she adds.

The Final Stage: Fake breasts made up of silicon

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Prakash Jha in interesting roles.

The prosthetics belly made for Taapsee and Bhumi