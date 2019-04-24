  3. Bollywood
Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki Aankh! Meet the lady who made them

Bollywood

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar to sport 'fake breasts' in Saand Ki Aankh! Meet the lady who made them

Taapsee and Bhumi play Chandro and Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh.

back
Anurag KashyapBhumi PednekarBopicProstheticSaand Ki AankhTaapsee PannuWomaniya
nextBharat: Ali Abbas Zafar is 'grateful' to Katrina Kaif for coming on board

within