Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's ‘embarrassing drunk moment’ is outright hilarious!

Divya Ramnani May 07 2019, 8.34 pm May 07 2019, 8.34 pm

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu were paired opposite each other in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan. The film didn’t do well at the box office but their delightful chemistry was loved by all. The two recently reunited to appear on Colors’ Infinity Chat Show with Neha Dhupia and they seemed to have a blast in each other’s company. Taapsee and Vicky made some interesting revelations from their Manmarziyaan days. In a report shared by Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee confessed that the last time she got completely drunk was at the wrap-up party of Manmarziyaan.

The Pink actor said, “Both Vicky and I got too drunk and we were lying in the garden. I was like, 'This is where I will sleep tonight'." Her co-star and friend, Vicky Kaushal, elaborated on the incident, saying, “All of us would go there for walks after dinner every day. That night, Taapsee flat-out refused to leave, saying she wanted to crash there. I had to say, 'Main jaa raha hoon' to convince her to leave.” LOL! How filmy!

Here's a still of Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal from the sets of Manmarziyaan:

Apart from that, Taapsee Pannu also opened up on her experience of working alongside Varun Dhawan. On being asked about the biggest diva she has worked with so far, Pannu took her Judwaa 2 co-actor Varun Dhawan’s name. She added, “Varun will do push-ups just before a shot and makes sure everything is proper. If he doesn't like a close-up shot, he'll be like, 'No! I think I can do it better.' I'd have to tell him to calm down." We aren’t really surprised here, Varun!

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Badla, is now gearing up for her upcoming releases like Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal among others. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be next seen in the Udham Singh biopic and Karan Johar’s Takht.