Taapsee Pannu called the 'worst looking actress’; she replies like a pro

While social media is a medium that has blurred the lines that separated celebs and their fans, it is also the place for many hate mongers who leave no chance to insult in the garb of anonymity. However, while many chose to ignore, there are some celebs who stand up to these trolls and fight for what’s right. One such actress is Taapsee Pannu. Time and again, trolls have attacked the star, and every time, she has given it back to them. She has done it again. She was recently called the ‘worst looking actress’, for reasons that are not sane enough, and she chose to reply in her own fashion.

But 3 toh already ho gayi.... #Mulk #Manmarziyaan and then #Badla and sorry to disappoint u but main already do aur sign kar chuki hu..... thoda toh aur jhelna padega 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/4KDAkqMHyb — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

Not just this one, another user too tried to shame Taapsee. But the actress shut him up too with her wit, sarcasm and talent.

Matlab Entertainment toh provide kar rahi hu main aapko. Matlab actress ka kaam toh ho gaya 😁

P.S- please apna taste behtar keejiye toh picturein bhi dekh payenge.

Jai ShreeRam 🙏🏼 https://t.co/83wHBK84Mo — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 27, 2018

All the brouhaha is regarding her upcoming movie Mulk, which covers a particularly controversial and sensitive topic, especially in today’s times. Taapsee plays a lawyer in the movie, who is to represent the father of a man who has turned a terrorist. While the trailer received immense appreciation, there was a section which blamed the makers and Taapsee of appeasing a community. The trolls haven’t stopped since.

Well, not like this is the first time the trolls have bothered her and she has come up with a befitting reply. Earlier too the actress has tackled trolls quite well. She was also a part of the show Mtv Troll police which invites the trolls and makes the celebs confront them, about what they wrote on the celebs’ timelines.