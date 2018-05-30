home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Taapsee Pannu gets in a heated Twitter conversation with a Journalist over a fake story

First published: May 30, 2018 06:30 PM IST | Updated: May 30, 2018 06:59 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

This morning Taapsee Pannu made headlines. The news was about the actress being offered a role opposite ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a film. But apparently, Taapsee rejected the role for reasons unknown.  But as soon as Taapsee came across this bit of news, she took to Twitter to clarify that there is no scene as such. She has not rejected any film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and called the report irresponsible journalism.

Later, the journalist took to Twitter and in turn blamed the PR agency of the actress for planting a false story. Attack and counter-attack followed resulting in a heated Twitter conversation.

Here’s the trail…

Anyway, now that the actress has negated this story, we would really like to see stellar performers like Taapsee and Nawazuddin collaborating for a project. As of now we are looking forward to her film Neetishastra whose first look was recently released.

