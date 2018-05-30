Taapsee Pannu gets in a heated Twitter conversation with a Journalist over a fake story

This morning Taapsee Pannu made headlines. The news was about the actress being offered a role opposite ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a film. But apparently, Taapsee rejected the role for reasons unknown. But as soon as Taapsee came across this bit of news, she took to Twitter to clarify that there is no scene as such. She has not rejected any film opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui and called the report irresponsible journalism.

Irresponsible journalism at its best yet another time. Wish u have basic courtesy to contact the people concerned to know the truth before exploiting the power of your pen. #NotCool #SadStateOfAffairs pic.twitter.com/OzY9jFZNJk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 30, 2018

Later, the journalist took to Twitter and in turn blamed the PR agency of the actress for planting a false story. Attack and counter-attack followed resulting in a heated Twitter conversation.

I wonder if it’s MY reason or the reason YOU wanted me to give to help your headlines! #IrresponsibleJournalism #NotCool https://t.co/fFv9HvWFex — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 30, 2018

Really!!!?? Then y not mention the “source” instead of keeping it so ambiguous if u r so ‘responsible’ . Will help me also to know the truth :) n if u can’t produce a proof for the same then kindly contact the actor next time before publishing such statements https://t.co/wLXzgGX4oA — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 30, 2018

A responsible actress won’t know of what didn’t happen, but surely of what happened with some tangible proof to support it. So I only wish I don’t have to produce it Coz the trust of readers is at stake who still believe in responsible journalism https://t.co/PPEGu12972 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 30, 2018

Anyway, now that the actress has negated this story, we would really like to see stellar performers like Taapsee and Nawazuddin collaborating for a project. As of now we are looking forward to her film Neetishastra whose first look was recently released.