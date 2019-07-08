Taapsee Pannu is among those actresses who know how to shut trolls like a boss. Not only is she vocal, Taapsee knows which battle to pick and how to fight it. Recently, the actress had tweeted a picture with director Anubhav Sinha. Her caption was a clear hint of an upcoming collaboration as she said, ‘Cheers to the new beginning’ and ‘This one subject is way too close to my heart’. However, it did not go down well with a user.
Check out the thread below. Here’s what Taapsee Pannu had tweeted:
And now, here’s what the Twitter user replied:
It is common for celebrities to get trolled for some reason or the other. While some chose to ignore it more often than not, others take it up and give a befitting reply. Here’s Taapsee’s reply:
You go girl!
Apart from her Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal, Taapsee has bagged yet another role with this one. The movie has been titled Thappad and will be helmed by Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. As the actress’s tweet suggests, the movie is slated to release on March 8.
After Pink and Naam Shabana, this will be another women-oriented movie in Pannu’s list. Talking to Pinkvilla, she threw light on the plot of the movie and said, “I have to shoot for a South film right now, following which I will start Anubhav (Sinha) sir's next Thappad. It's a very hard hitting subject that we haven't spoken about before in cinema. I play a married woman and the movie will showcase the several woes that she goes through.”
The two have worked together in the movie Mulk (2018), also starring Rishi Kapoor. On working with the director once again, she was further quoted as, "I'm very excited to team up with Anubhav sir again after Mulk. I think Mulk was the first film where it was completely on my shoulders. He entrusted me with that responsibility and today, with films like Mulk, Badla and Game Over doing well, I've found more confidence to take up such roles."