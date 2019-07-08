Priyanka Kaul July 08 2019, 9.07 am July 08 2019, 9.07 am

Taapsee Pannu is among those actresses who know how to shut trolls like a boss. Not only is she vocal, Taapsee knows which battle to pick and how to fight it. Recently, the actress had tweeted a picture with director Anubhav Sinha. Her caption was a clear hint of an upcoming collaboration as she said, ‘Cheers to the new beginning’ and ‘This one subject is way too close to my heart’. However, it did not go down well with a user.

Check out the thread below. Here’s what Taapsee Pannu had tweeted:

Cheers to the new beginning with some good food! This one is a subject way too close to my heart. I’ve been wanting to do this since years. It becomes exciting when it happens with the ‘Man of The Moment’ @anubhavsinha 8th March 2020 will surely be the day to watch out for ! pic.twitter.com/2ynuW6jmGF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

And now, here’s what the Twitter user replied:

@anubhavsinha sir I think u should caste some other actress.Taapsee doesn't knows acting. — Vishal (@Virendr95094268) July 7, 2019

It is common for celebrities to get trolled for some reason or the other. While some chose to ignore it more often than not, others take it up and give a befitting reply. Here’s Taapsee’s reply:

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain https://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

You go girl!

Apart from her Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal, Taapsee has bagged yet another role with this one. The movie has been titled Thappad and will be helmed by Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha. As the actress’s tweet suggests, the movie is slated to release on March 8.

After Pink and Naam Shabana, this will be another women-oriented movie in Pannu’s list. Talking to Pinkvilla, she threw light on the plot of the movie and said, “I have to shoot for a South film right now, following which I will start Anubhav (Sinha) sir's next Thappad. It's a very hard hitting subject that we haven't spoken about before in cinema. I play a married woman and the movie will showcase the several woes that she goes through.”