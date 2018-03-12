Taapsee Pannu goes de-glam for Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan

Taapsee Pannu has impressed us with her selection of films in the recent past and has her fans excited about her next Manmarziyaan as well. An unusual pairing with Abhishek Bachchan has had the industry take notice and the fact that Anurag Kashyap is the captain of the ship makes this one even rather special. The Naam Shabana actress will soon start shooting in Amritsar for a two month schedule. She even shared a picture from her visit to the Golden Temple recently. Many think this is perhaps her look in the film as well.

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan also did a look test for the film and shared a video of the same on Instagram.

Help me!!!!! #looktest #manmarziyan A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Feb 8, 2018 at 3:06am PST

The film also stars Vicky Kaushal in an important role. After the success of Mukkabaaz, Anurag Kashyap and Aanand L Rai have collaborated again for Manmarziyaan. In an interview recently Taapsee had compared the two, "It's a very beautiful mix of Aanand L. Rai's world with Anurag Kashyap's world. That is why I am pretty excited about it. It is a typical Anurag Kashyap style of love story, where you do not have black and white characters. Everyone has certain flaws. It is presented by Aanand L. Rai, who is known for these small town beautiful stories.”

Another beautiful journey is about to begin..... I clearly look the MOST excited ! pic.twitter.com/coK0JIdMGk — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) January 20, 2018

Rumour mills were abuzz for quite some time regarding the cast of the film. Earlier Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar were being considered for the film. There were also reports suggesting that South star Dulquer Salmaan will be part of the lead cast. In an interview with IANS earlier, Anurag Kashyap said, "There are many things that goes through our mind and heart but often things don't happen as per our wish. I also thought that Bombay Velvet (featuring Karan Johar, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor) will be successful."

Aanand L Rai is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming directorial, Zero, which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. Taapsee Pannu already has her 2018 calendar filled with three films - Dil Juunglee, Soorma and Mulq. Abhishek Bachchan on he other hand, was last seen in Housefull 3 and has been reportedly roped in for Amrita Pritam biopic, however there is no official confirmation.