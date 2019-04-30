Taapsee Pannu just ‘spoiled’ the game for all the Avengers: Endgame fans

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 7.44 pm April 30 2019, 7.44 pm

Social media, in today’s time, has got its own pros and cons. Ask the makers of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers: Endgame, who have been dealing with the whole fiasco of spoilers, ever since their film’s first preview was out. It has only been a few days since the superhero saga made it to the big screens, but the internet is filled with several spoilers that have only ruined the fun. Now, looks like a Bollywood star, too, couldn’t control her emotions as she just spilt the beans on Tony Stark. We are talking about the Badla actor, Taapsee Pannu, who unintentionally, or maybe intentionally, spoiled the game for all the Avengers fans. SPOILER ALERT: Tony Stark fans, read further at your own risk.

While the entire nation has been hit by the Avengers: Endgame mania, how can Taapsee Pannu be far behind? Looks like the actor recently saw the Marvel outing as she took to her Twitter account and shared an emotional review with, of course, a spoiler. In her tweet, Taapsee wrote she never thought that a superhero film would bring tears in her eyes. She further tagged Robert Downey Jr and expressed her disappointment in the form of a spoiler and broken hearts. Guess, his sad death has greatly affected the Pink actor! However, this is not fair for the ones who haven’t seen the film yet. Don’t you think so, Taapsee?

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s tweet here:

Never thought I will have tears in my eyes watching a super hero film! #AvengersEndame takes your heart away..... and @RobertDowneyJr it was not cool dude.... like really not ...... 💔 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu, who was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s Pink opposite Amitabh Bachchan, is now gearing up for her upcoming film titled Saand Ki Aankh. The film co-stars Bhumi Pednekar and is based on octogenarian sharpshooters named Chandro Tomar and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar. The film will make it to the big screens in Diwali 2019.