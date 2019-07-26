Antara Kashyap July 26 2019, 7.31 pm July 26 2019, 7.31 pm

Taapsee Pannu is all set to work with a Mumbai based NGO which imparts menstrual education among girls in the city. This NGO was also a part of Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle's super-secret trip to India through World Vision Canada. The Suits actor and the member of the British Royal family visited many NGOs in Delhi and Mumbai and helped promote their causes. Taapsee Pannu opened up about her work with the NGO and talked about how it was important because menstruation is still a hushed-up topic in India.

Speaking to IANS, the actor said, “Even in a regular middle-class household in Mumbai and Delhi, periods are discussed using furtive gestures and awkward eye contact. There’s a chapter about menstruation in biology, but by the time you deal with it, you have already heard about it from sources in a weird way, and you’re hushing the topic and getting awkward in the class. The first step should be to talk about it, as a regular period determines the health of a female. It is because we don’t talk about it, a lot of health hazards are not addressed.” Talking about working at the same institution as Meghan Markle, the actor said, “Having periods is common to Meghan Markle, me and every other woman in the world. With great power comes great responsibility, and if people like her contribute and support this kind of initiative, it widens its reach, as she is in a power position.”