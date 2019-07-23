Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh is breaking all records at the box office. The Sandeep Vanga film which garnered mixed reviews, thanks to its content, is showing no sign to slow down. It's almost been a month since the movie made it to the theatres and still, it's much talked about. A remake of a hit South film titled Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is loved by fans and critics alike. But its the filmmaker who has been widely criticised for glorifying violence against women in the movie. Earlier in an interview, the director had justified the plot of his film and said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there."
It was Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu who had taken a jibe at Vanga on Twitter. Here's her tweet:
Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee has shared her views on the film. “Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are not the only films glorifying misogyny, there are several others too but not to this extent. That is one of the reasons why I do the kind of films I do, there should be a counter-narrative too. I know I’ll never be able to match up to the numbers of this film but that won’t deter me. We are on the cusp of a change and I am not going to give up now,” the actress said.
Tadaaaaa ! #GameOver #Promotions
When further quizzed if she thinks the audience would be equally accepting of a female Kabir Singh, she said, "She was probably not a female Kabir Singh, but Manmarziyaan's Rumi Bagga was a flawed character too and ended up losing her love and getting divorced. The same misogynist people who didn't see a problem with Kabir, booed Rumi. We aren't oblivious to the double standards of our society."