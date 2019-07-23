Rushabh Dhruv July 23 2019, 6.03 pm July 23 2019, 6.03 pm

Shahid Kapoor's latest film Kabir Singh is breaking all records at the box office. The Sandeep Vanga film which garnered mixed reviews, thanks to its content, is showing no sign to slow down. It's almost been a month since the movie made it to the theatres and still, it's much talked about. A remake of a hit South film titled Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is loved by fans and critics alike. But its the filmmaker who has been widely criticised for glorifying violence against women in the movie. Earlier in an interview, the director had justified the plot of his film and said, "When you are deeply in love and deeply connected to a woman (and vice versa), if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, then I don't see anything there."

It was Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu who had taken a jibe at Vanga on Twitter. Here's her tweet:

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Now, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Taapsee has shared her views on the film. “Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy are not the only films glorifying misogyny, there are several others too but not to this extent. That is one of the reasons why I do the kind of films I do, there should be a counter-narrative too. I know I’ll never be able to match up to the numbers of this film but that won’t deter me. We are on the cusp of a change and I am not going to give up now,” the actress said.

