India is a country of stereotypes, one of its most famous being Punjabis and their love for food. If you thought the stereotype was getting left behind, Taapsee Pannu is here to remind you that is not the case. The Game Over actress recently visited a restaurant where she ate a lot resulting in her putting on weight. She blamed her trait of being a 'forever hungry' Punjabi who always fills herself for this situation. Although she was born in Delhi and currently resides in Mumbai, she is of Punjabi descent, the effect of which we can clearly see.
Taapsee Pannu is a talented actress known for her performance on the big screen in multi-lingual films. She has acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Her first performance in a Bollywood film was in Chashme Baddoor. Although she had been nominated for various awards for her regional roles, she attracted a lot of fame for her role in the film Pink, for which she won a Golden Rose Awards Rising Star and an IIFA Awards Women of the Year award as well.
She currently has three upcoming films lined up. Tadka is a romantic comedy film directed by Prakash Raj. It is a remake of the 2011 Malayalam film, Salt N' Pepper. The film's primary cast apart from Taapsee Pannu includes Nana Patekar, Ali Fazal and a few others. Her next film, Mission Mangal, is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission of ISRO and will include Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sharman Joshi and Sonakshi Sinha. Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic directed by Tushar Hiranandani. The film features Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar and Prakash Jha. It is based on the sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. Her latest film, Game Over is a thriller where she plays a disabled woman. The film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.