Soheib Ahsan July 03 2019, 11.46 pm

India is a country of stereotypes, one of its most famous being Punjabis and their love for food. If you thought the stereotype was getting left behind, Taapsee Pannu is here to remind you that is not the case. The Game Over actress recently visited a restaurant where she ate a lot resulting in her putting on weight. She blamed her trait of being a 'forever hungry' Punjabi who always fills herself for this situation. Although she was born in Delhi and currently resides in Mumbai, she is of Punjabi descent, the effect of which we can clearly see.

Putting on weight after visiting a place with bad food, just coz I ate everything possible to fill myself up, is a trait of a ‘forever hungry’ Punjabi 😫 #NotHappy #IEatALot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 3, 2019

Taapsee Pannu is a talented actress known for her performance on the big screen in multi-lingual films. She has acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. Her first performance in a Bollywood film was in Chashme Baddoor. Although she had been nominated for various awards for her regional roles, she attracted a lot of fame for her role in the film Pink, for which she won a Golden Rose Awards Rising Star and an IIFA Awards Women of the Year award as well.