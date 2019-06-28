Divya Ramnani June 28 2019, 10.39 am June 28 2019, 10.39 am

Anubhav Sinha’s Mulk, which hit the big screens in 2018, is among one of the most hard-hitting and real films that were made in recent times. The courtroom drama starred Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor in the lead and dealt with all the stereotypes that surrounded a Muslim family. The film was well-received and was labeled as one of Taapsee’s best performances. Now, what if we tell you that this striking combination of Taapsee and Anubhav is reuniting for yet another path-breaking venture?

Taking to her Instagram account, the Pink actor shared a glimpse of her script from her next with Anubhav Sinha. The film, titled Thappad, is apparently a socio-political drama that is going to be based on real-life incidents. In her caption, Taapsee expressed her elation of getting the opportunity to work with the filmmaker once again. She wrote, “Been a proud part of one, yesterday saw one and now soon kick-starting the third one... @anubhavsinhaa #Thappad”

Take a look at the picture shared by Taapsee Pannu here:

Reportedly, Thappad is slated to go on floors at the end of August and will be majorly shot in the capital city. Moreover, it was during the shooting for Mulk that filmmaker Anubhav Sinha decided to cast Taapsee in this one. According to reports the Article 15 director decided on casting her while they were still shooting Mulk. It’s a women-oriented subject that defies narratives typecasting women. It questions the society and will deliver a poignant message on world domination by women.”

The source added that Thappad is touted to be a women-centric film, wherein Taapsee will be seen as a middle-class girl, and that the makers are aiming to release it on weekend close to that of the International Women’s Day 2020. Excited much?