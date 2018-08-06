home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Taapsee Pannu shuts down a ‘pissed’ troll in style!

First published: August 06, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Updated: August 06, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

If you are a celebrity, you are an easy target for trolls. Almost every celeb has ended up getting trolled many times and while some of them choose to ignore, some decide to give it back.

Taapsee Pannu believes in the latter as she recently gave a befitting reply to a troll. The actress’ recent movie Mulk, which saw her in the role of a lawyer, may not be minting big at the box office, but has received critical acclaimed from all corners. Sadly, the movie is inviting trouble from Hindus for coming across as pro-Muslim and Taapsee, being the lead star, is getting trolled for the same. But she is in no mood to let it go easy.

A recent troll asked Taapsee to stop challenging Hindus with a movie like Mulk and Taapsee’s reply to the ‘pissed’ man is just bang on.

You go girl! In a recent interview with a portal, when she was asked about trolls, she said, “These days, every little thing is a cause for trolls to lash out. If I say it’s raining today, some people will find fault with that too. They will say that while farmers are facing drought-like conditions, Taapsee is enjoying the rains! I don’t take trolls too seriously. I believe kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. It’s better to remain positive.”

Mulk, helmed by Anubhav Sinha stars Rishi Kapoor, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Neena Gupta, Manoj Pahwa in important roles.

