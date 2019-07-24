Soheib Ahsan July 24 2019, 5.06 pm July 24 2019, 5.06 pm

In the acting profession, artists are often involved with roles that give them an insight into different kinds of lifestyles. This even gives them a thoughtful perspective on society. It seems that Taapsee Pannu has had this kind of insight towards patriarchy, and its effects on men and women. On Wednesday, the Pink actor shared her realisation on twitter and it is definitely an eye-opener. In the tweet, she outlines how patriarchy affects the concept of choices for men and women.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's tweet below:

“Making choices .... and picking from choices are 2 different things. Man does the former, woman... latter. Appreciation for the former and ‘मजबूरी’ for the latter.” - yours Truly pic.twitter.com/h08JJ7Znqd — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 24, 2019

Taapsee Pannu is known for being thoughtful and witty on social media. She often takes a dig at trolls or expresses her opinion on controversial films. In recent times she has given witty responses to trolls calling her cheap and even taken an indirect dig at Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh. Nevertheless, she is often very sweet and empathetic to people on social media as well. Her latest realisation could have come from any of the roles she has recently completed or any that she is currently working on.

The actor is currently filming for a biopic titled Saand ki Aankh, which talks about two lady sharpshooters who began participating in shooting competitions at a very senior age. She recently finished work on Mission Mangal which is based on ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission. A fan recently questioned the design of the film's poster asking why Akshay Kumar was given more space on the poster than the rest of female actors. Taapsee Pannu calmly told him that this was because of the concept of star value and that there was no other way around it. Mission Mangal is set to release on August 15.

