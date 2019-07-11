Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 4.56 pm July 11 2019, 4.56 pm

Bollywood is truly the land of wonder! Anything and everything can happen in the industry. Alliances can be made and broken over a simple tweet. A recent Twitter war happened between Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel. It happened when Taapsee Pannu praised the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer but did not mention Kangana in her tweet. Rangoli took offence and called her a 'sasti copy' of Kangana. The matter became messier when Anurag Kashyap tried to break the fight by saying Taapsee was a Kangana fan. Now in a surprising turn of events, Taapsee has taken a subtle but hilarious dig at Rangoli and Kangana.

It happened when Varun Dhawan tweeted to the director of Saand Ki Aankh Tushar Hiranandani to congratulate him for a great trailer. Taapsee Pannu then left a sly comment on Varun Dhawan's tweet, asking him why he didn't mention Taapsee in the tweet. She then went on to ask why there was no appreciation for Taapsee. This comment might be subtle but it sounds like the most epic way to get back at Rangoli, without directly adding to the mess.

Check out the thread below:

Proud of you Tushar. Bringing real Indian heroes on the big screen. Best dadis https://t.co/lbYvUavMhv — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) July 11, 2019

Arre Varun but u have not written our names 🧐 y no appreciation for us ??? Why why why? — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 11, 2019

On the brighter note, Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh trailer is out and the actors look amazing as badass Dadis!

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film also features Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar, Shaad Randhawa in important roles. Anurag Kashyap is the Creative Producer of the film. Saand Ki Aankh is slated to release on October 25, 2019.