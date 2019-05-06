Taapsee Pannu takes to Twitter to rant about her bad travel experience

Nikita Thakkar May 06 2019, 8.59 am May 06 2019, 8.59 am

Holidays are dear to everyone. We await those long leaves to cool off the storm within you. But what happens when this travel plan goes downhill? You rant! That's what Taapsee Pannu did. The stunning actress finally got a break from her busy schedule and was about to take off to an undisclosed holiday for a much-needed break (as mentioned on her IG story) but sadly, her trip started on a wrong note. She had some issues with the airlines she was travelling with and she took to Twitter to vent her frustration.

In her post, she wrote about how her holiday started with a mess but "the destination is more awaited than this sad travel experience". It turns out that India's national carrier Air India was responsible for messing with her plans. The airline did get in touch with Taapsee and responded by saying that they are here to help but she seemed to be in no mood to get her holiday messed up any further.

Check out Taapsee Pannu's tweet below:

Dear Ms. Pannu we are extremely sorry to know this. Kindly share deatils with us so that our concerned team can address the issue. — Air India (@airindiain) May 5, 2019

Kindly contact YOUR concerned team who checked me in to know what’s the issue n save me of the horror of complaining again n again. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 5, 2019

She is one woman with whom you wouldn’t want to 'mess' and she sure knows how to make the optimum use of social media. We have witnessed her sassy comebacks and befitting responses to the trolls in the past. She is a badass that way!

And before you think her brutal ways are only for real life, you're mistaken. She has some serious work going on in reel too. She will be seen in a film called Saandh Ki Aankh soon. She will be essaying the role of a sharpshooter named Prakashi Tomar who is almost 82-years-old. Bhumi Pednekar will play her sister and fellow shooter Chandro Tomar who is 87-year-old. Together they are called Shooter Dadis. The two of them have made use of a lot of prosthetics and it was recently that the team wrapped up the shooting of the film.

Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film will release on 25 October 2019.