Antara Kashyap July 17 2019, 5.48 pm July 17 2019, 5.48 pm

Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to appear as a scientist in Mission Mangal, was recently caught in an ugly Twitter war with Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel. Rangoli attacked Taapsee and called her a cheap copy because she hadn't mentioned Kangana in a tweet, praising the Judgementall Hai Kya trailer. After this, Taapsee has been a regular victim of online bullying by Kangana's fans, who keep on commenting something or the other on her tweets. The actress, on Wednesday, hit back at a troll who called her a 'cheap actor' whose mental state was not right and proved that she is the queen of sarcasm.

Taking to Twitter to call out the troll, she asked if the person could provide therapy sessions to her. She also asked him how she could become an 'expensive' actor as inflation should happen to her as well. This came as a reply to a post where she had tweeted a man, who had smashed his girlfriend's head who was truly in love with her. This was a dig at Sandeep Reddy Vanga who had said that violence was a part of 'true love.' The actor then sent a tweet out saying that people who did not understand sarcasm should stay away from her and her tweet. Savage!

Check out Taapsee's epic reply to a troll below:

Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ?? And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PpcgHM86r3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

Actor Rakul Preet Singh also came to Kangana's defense and praised her capacity to hit back at the trolls. She also said that Taapsee was a rockstar and she loved her. Taapsee then told Rakul that people thought she was jobless between her 4 films so she was proving them right. To this Rakul said that she was making good use of Mumbai's traffic.

Check out the actors' conversation below:

@taapsee u rockstar ❤️ how do u have so much patience to really hit back .. love ya https://t.co/8UEOwXaFXg — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 17, 2019

You are making good use of the traffic in mumbai 😂 — Rakul Preet Singh (@Rakulpreet) July 17, 2019

Taapsee is truly quite busy. Mission Mangal featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others, will release on August 15, on the Independence Day week. She is also going to appear as Prakashi Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, along with Bhoomi Pednekar. The film is based on the real-life sharpshooter grandmothers of Uttar Pradesh and will release on October 25. The actor has also reportedly signed Thappad with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha, which will release in 2020.