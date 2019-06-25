Rushabh Dhruv June 25 2019, 12.04 am June 25 2019, 12.04 am

Pink, Mulk, Badla and more; actor Taapsee Pannu's tryst with content driven films seems to be never-ending. It was back in September 2018 when Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan starring Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vicky Kaushal made it to the big screens. The film’s engaging plot managed to strike a chord with its audience, thus, helping the film open to rave reviews. In 2019, Taapsee has once again charmed the audiences with her acting prowess in Game Over. But unfortunately going by the box office numbers of the flick, the film has tanked at the box office. The movie in a week's span could only churn Rs 9.02 crore at the ticket window. Pannu in an interview had shared that she was borderline depressed while filming for Game Over but looks like after her latest film's debacle, she has another reason to be sad.

In an interview with Mid-Day, Taapsee Pannu spoke about her character from the film and said, "With Game Over, I was getting borderline depressed. I had to keep thinking about my biggest fears, again and again, for 35 days, every single day, for 12 hours. I used to text my sister since she is my only bouncing board. I don't freak my parents out. It would be quite scary for them to see their daughter going through these mental ups and downs."