Taapsee Pannu's hilarious reply shoots up Google search for cerebrum

Manmarziyaan actor Taapsee Pannu is known for her outspoken attitude and her style of shutting down trolls with befitting replies. The actor has been the target of trolls multiple times on social media and has impressed us with hilarious replies everytime she's faced with one. She fell prey to a troll again on Tuesday, one who stated that he was in love with her body parts. The witty actor was quick to reply saying, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite? Mine is the cerebrum.” But what followed next will give you more doses of laughter.

Following her savage response, the google search for the word cerebrum shot up. Believe it or not, Taapsee’s epic reply has led to fans searching insanely for the meaning of the word. For the uninitiated, the cerebrum is the largest part of the brain that is divided into four regions called lobes that control senses, thoughts, and movements. Thank you Taapsee, for taking us back to the science lessons in school, one that we spent dozing off!

Meanwhile, Taapsee’s next film is Mission Mangal, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharman Joshi and Kriti Kulhari. It’s slated to hit the screens on August 15, 2019.