Taapsee Pannu's professional commitments hampering her personal life?

Taapsee Pannu is basking in the glory of her back to back successes with Judwaa 2 and Soorma. The actress is currently in the prime of her career as she is juggling multiple projects not just in Bollywood but down South as well. But looks like the professional high is leading some lows in her personal sphere.

Rumour has it that the actress, who is in relationship with her Danish badminton player Mathias Boe, is facing issues. She is apparently not getting enough time to spend time with him, and it is due to her multiple commitments on professional front. The two are already in a long-distance relationship and Taapsee’s busy schedule has made it further difficult for them to be together. Reports also say that Mathias was planning to fly down to India to spend time with Taapsee, but the actress made him cancel the trip due to her hounding work commitments.

Taapsee has always chosen to keep mum on her personal life. In her own words, she feels that talking unnecessarily about personal life takes the credit of the actress’ work away. She definitely does not want anything to take away the limelight that she is basking in, courtesy her work.

Well, we hope everything works out for Taapsee and Mathias.