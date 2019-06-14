Soheib Ahsan June 14 2019, 10.44 pm June 14 2019, 10.44 pm

Have you ever gone through a journey from hating an actor or an actress’s performance to being their die-hard fan? Moments where you might wonder as to why the film makers would pick such a person and eventually you cannot imagine anyone other than them doing a better job at a role. Well, this fan of Taapsee Pannu went through a similar journey and now has been rewarded with a very humble response from the actress herself on twitter.

@MrKrothapalli after watching Taapsee Pannu’s latest performance in Game Over tweeted that he had gone from ridiculing her performances to watching her film on the release date. Whether he expected Taapsee Pannu to see the tweet or not, she did see it and retweeted it with a comment as well. Taapsee Pannu’s response to the fan said, “That’s ok. We all change and so do our choices. Am happy we are on the same page now.”

That’s ok :) we all change n so do our choices :) m happy we r on the same page now. https://t.co/Ag4HClWx3b — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 14, 2019

Whether you were a fan of the actress before or not, this will definitely make people respect her more. Taapsee Pannu is better known for her performances in Tamil and Telugu films. Her first performance in a Bollywood film was in Chashme Baddoor. Although she had been nominated for various awards for her regional roles, she attracted a lot of fame for her role in the film Pink, for which she won a Golden Rose Awards Rising Star and an IIFA Awards Women of the Year award as well. Her upcoming projects include Tadka, Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.